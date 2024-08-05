Kajol's 50th Birthday: Take 'Boss Lady' Fashion Inspiration From the Actress

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 05, 2024

Bollywood actress Kajol celebrates her 50th birthday on August 5, 2024. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take "boss lady" fashion inspiration from the actress

All images from Kajol's Instagram

Apart from iconic movies, the DDLJ star is also known for her captivating fashion style, which also includes an array of sophisticated and formal silhouettes

Donning a blazer with a saree? Take note from Kajol and effortlessly slay Indo-Western fashion

Her fashion wardrobe consists of many chic and formal blazers and coats, defining her personality as a strong woman

Apart from wearing blazers, she also adorns formal dresses, inspiring individuals to play around with their fashion and follow the trend

She complements her chic couture with minimal yet impactful gold jewellery, sunglasses, and formal shoes

For makeup and hair, she opts for a natural, glam look with a trendy hairdo that allows her outfit to stand out

