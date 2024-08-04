Kajol Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | August 04, 2024
Padma Shri awardee Bollywood actress Kajol will turn 50 on August 5, 2024. On her special day, take a look at some of her best films and where to watch them online.
Photo Via Instagram
Fanaa is a romantic film that is directed by Kunal Kohli. In the film, Kajol plays the role of Zooni Ali Beg, who is blind. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is directed and written by Aditya Chopra. The film received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is one of Kajol's most popular films. It is directed by Karan Johar and is available to watch on Netflix.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998 and became the year's highest-grossing film. It is available on Netflix.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is a romantic film that is directed by Karan Johar. The film was released in 2006 and received an overwhelming response from audiences. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya is a romantic comedy film that is directed by Sohail Khan. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical film that is directed by Om Raut. The film was released in 2020 and received positive responses from the audience and critics. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
