Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Must Watch Movies Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | June 18, 2024
Kajal Aggarwal is a popular actress who majorly works in Tamil and Telugu films. She has also appeared in Hindi films. On the occasion of her 39th birthday on June 19, take a look at some of her best films and where to watch them on OTT platforms.
Businessman is an action film which is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. After its successful run in theatres, the Telugu film was remade in Bengali as Boss. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Sun NXT.
Bhagavanth Kesari is an action film which is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Hey! Sinamika is a romantic comedy film which is written by Madhan Karky and it is directed by Brinda. The film is an adaptation of a Spanish film, A Boyfriend for My Wife. It is available on Netflix.
Singham is an action film which is directed by Rohit Shetty. It is an adaptation of Tamil film, Singam. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Special 26 is based on 1987 Opera House heist. It is directed and written by Neeraj Pandey. The movie received overwhelming response from the audiences. It is available on Jio Cinema. The film was also remade in Tamil as Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.
Magadheera is a romantic fantasy film which is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film received overwhelming response from audiences and critics. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar
Final Cut of Director is a thriller film which is directed and written by Bharathiraja. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
