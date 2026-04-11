Jyotirao Phule Jayanti: Interesting Facts To Know About Social Activist On His Birth Anniversary

By: Rahul M | April 11, 2026
Jyotirao Phule, also known as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, was a writer and social activist from Maharashtra.
He was born on April 11, 1827. On the occasion of his 199th birth anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Originally named Gorhe, his family was known as Phule because they worked as florists.
Phule, along with his wife Savitribai Phule, started the first school for girls in Pune in 1848.
He openly challenged the rigid caste system and worked for the upliftment of Dalits and marginalised communities.
In 1873, he established the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Truth Seekers) to promote social justice, rational thinking, and fight Brahminical dominance.
Aakash Sadekar
Jyotirao Phule allowed people from lower castes to draw water from his private well. It was something unheard of at that time when access to water sources was restricted by caste.
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