John Abraham Birthday: At 50, Pathaan star proves age is just a number

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 17, 2022
John Abraham celebrates his 50th birthday on December 17
The sensational actor has been in the industry for more than 19 years
John made his debut with an erotic thriller film 'Jism' along with Bipasha Basu
Ever since the actor came in the industry, he was very well appreciated for his tempting well-fit body
John always makes sure to treat his fans with his bomb pictures on social media
The 50-year-old has time and again proved that age is just a number when it comes to him
Recently, he was seen in films like 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Attack: Part 1'
He is all set to hit the screen along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in 'Pathaan'
John is set to play the main antagonist in 'Pathaan'
Apart from 'Pathaan', the actor has more films in the pipeline including 'Tehran'
