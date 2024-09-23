Jitiya Vrat 2024: Know More About Rituals To Follow

By: Manasi Kamble | September 23, 2024
Jitiya Vrat, also called Jivitputrika Vrat, starts on Ashtami Tithi in Ashwina Month and women break the fast the following day after sunrise.
In 2024, Jivitputrika Vrat will be observed on September 25th.
Ashtami date starts - September 24, 2024 - 12:38 PM Ashtami date ends - September 25, 2024 - 12:10 PM
On this day, married women observe this fast and offer prayers to Jimutavahana and Lord Surya with immense devotion and dedication.
This fast is observed by all women for the longevity and well being of their children. This fast is observe for 24 hours.
King Jimutavahana, as described in Hindu texts, was kind and generous. He gave up his kingdom, seeking contentment in the forest.
There he encountered a distressed woman responsible for feeding the Pakshiraj Garuda.
With his compassion and honesty, he averted disaster and earned the gratitude of the Nagvansha, receiving blessings of joy, wealth, and fortune in return.
Rituals: Women get up early in the morning and take bath. Women begin the the rituals early in the morning and first offer water to Lord Surya.
Female devotees then place an idol Jimutavahana god and light a diya with desi ghee, offer akshat, flowers, banana leaves and other offerings.
Recite the Jitiya Vrat Katha for the longevity and well being of the children.
