Jharkhand In Pics: 7 Beautiful Places To Explore This Winter

By: Sunanda Singh | November 13, 2024
Jharkhand is one of the great places to travel during winter. It is a haven for nature lovers, distinguished by its majestic mountains, rivers, cascading waterfalls and lush greenery.
Meta
Dimna Lake, an artificial reservoir located near Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, is a beautiful lake which is surrounded by lush greenery.
Chaibasa is one of the best places for nature lovers. The small town offers mesmersing views of its surroundings.
Tripadvisor
Mayurakshi River is one of the significant rivers of Jharkhand. It is a must-visit for those who want to seek solace.
Canva
Betla National Park is a must-visit place for animal lovers. The National Park is home to numerous animals, including elephants and lions.
Tripadvisor/ Morung Express
The Baidyanath Temple is one of the Jyotirlingas which is located in Deoghar. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Netarhat is a hill station which is situated in Latehar district of Jharkhand. The magnificent site is also known as Queen of Chotanagpur.
Travelsetu.in
Dassam Falls is a popular waterfall which is located in Ranchi. The fall offers a splendid view of the surrounding area.
Thanks For Reading!