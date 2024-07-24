Janhvi Kapoor's ₹3.35 Lakh Black Blazer, Mini-Maxi Skirt Fails To Impress

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 24, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Ulajh. She plays the role of Suhana Bhatia, an young IFS officer.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
On Wednesday, July 24, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai to promote Ulajh, however, her outfit seemed to have miss the mark.
Janhvi Kapoor, known for impressing the fashion police with her stylish outfits, seemed to fall short this time with her black blazer and skirt.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a black shark teeth wool blazer from Grace Ling official, which is priced at Rs. 2,25,200
Kapoor's mini-maxi illusion skirt seemed worth Rs.1,10,100 looked absolutely off the track.
While Janhvi Kapoor's blazer looks great on her, the skirt fails to enhance the outfit. Instead, a pair of tailored trousers could offer a more sophisticated and chic look.
Janhvi Kapoor's hair was styled in a sleek bun. She added a pair of large hoop earrings and a thick ear cuff, both priced at Rs 11,000 each.
