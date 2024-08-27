Janhvi Kapoor's ₹18,000 Pink Kurti Is The Perfect Festive Fashion Inspiration

By: Rahul M | August 27, 2024

As the festive season approaches in the country, the Bollywood divas are also gearing up with their exquisite desi avatars

All images from Varinder Chawla

Fashionista and Uljah actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted in Mumbai, wearing a pretty pink ensemble

In the picture, she has donned a simple and basic kurta set in a fuchsia pink colour, featuring a V neckline, bell sleeves, and an uneven hemline

The pink cotton gauze kurta set is from the brand Sureena Chowdhri, which boasts of intricate white embroidery and threadwork on the border

For all the fashion enthusiasts curious, Janhvi's pink ethnic suit costs a whopping Rs 17,900, according to the brand's website

The beautiful fit was paired with matching scalloped palazzos and embroidered organza dupatta

The actress has served as a major festive fashion inspiration for all the people looking for an effortless desi look for traditional occasions

Thanks For Reading!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dazzles In Pink Saree For Her Brother's Wedding Festivities In Mumbai
Find out More