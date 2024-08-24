Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dazzles In Pink Saree For Her Brother's Wedding Festivities In Mumbai

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 24, 2024

Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities

All images from Instagram

Priyanka got all desi energy to her brother's wedding festivities, starting off with this dazzling pink saree

The pallu and hem of the rani pink georgette drape That Priyanka wore are adorned with floral-patterned sequins

She wore a traditional nine yard and let a long trail pallu off her left shoulder. This pink saree is a custom Manish Malhotra

Priyanka wore a saree with backless sphagetti strap that has floral sequin work

She complimented her look with a layered beaded choker, a matching necklace, a Bulgari diamond bracelet, earrings and rings

She also wore iris block heels to elevate her pink saree game. She styled her hair with locks and a high bun