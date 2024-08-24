Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dazzles In Pink Saree For Her Brother's Wedding Festivities In Mumbai

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 24, 2024
Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities
All images from Instagram
Priyanka got all desi energy to her brother's wedding festivities, starting off with this dazzling pink saree
The pallu and hem of the rani pink georgette drape That Priyanka wore are adorned with floral-patterned sequins
She wore a traditional nine yard and let a long trail pallu off her left shoulder. This pink saree is a custom Manish Malhotra
Priyanka wore a saree with backless sphagetti strap that has floral sequin work
She complimented her look with a layered beaded choker, a matching necklace, a Bulgari diamond bracelet, earrings and rings
She also wore iris block heels to elevate her pink saree game. She styled her hair with locks and a high bun