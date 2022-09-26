Janhvi Kapoor steps out in white on Navratri Day 1

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor made sure to follow the colour code for the first day of Navratri, which is white
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The 'GoodLuck Jerry' actress wore a white salwar kameez. For the unversed, there is a colour code followed for the 9 days of Navratri, during which people wear outfits of the given colour and glam up for the festival
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She paired the white salwar suit with silver earrings and left her hair open and paired it with a white jooti
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Janhvi was spotted outside her pilates classes in the city
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She looked radiant and glowed post her workout session
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Janhvi could be seen in a festive mood following the Navratri theme
Photo by Viral Bhayani
On the film front, Janhvi will be next seen in 'Bawaal' and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
