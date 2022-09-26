Janhvi Kapoor steps out in white on Navratri Day 1

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor made sure to follow the colour code for the first day of Navratri, which is white

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The 'GoodLuck Jerry' actress wore a white salwar kameez. For the unversed, there is a colour code followed for the 9 days of Navratri, during which people wear outfits of the given colour and glam up for the festival

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She paired the white salwar suit with silver earrings and left her hair open and paired it with a white jooti

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi was spotted outside her pilates classes in the city

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She looked radiant and glowed post her workout session

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi could be seen in a festive mood following the Navratri theme

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On the film front, Janhvi will be next seen in 'Bawaal' and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Hina Khan's Maldives vacation in pictures
Find out More