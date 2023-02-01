Jackie Shroff Birthday: Top 10 movies of 'Apna Bhidu'

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 01, 2023
Jackie Shroff turned 66 on February 1, 2023. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at his top 10 movies:
Jackie Shroff marked his Bollywood debut with 'Hero' in 1983. He played Jackie Dada in the film
Jackie Shroff played the role of Kishan in the National Award-winning film 'Parinda'
Jackie played Ram, a righteous cop in Subhash Ghai's 'Ram Lakhan', opposite Anil Kapoor
halnayak was one of the biggest hits in Bollywood and in the film, Jackie once again played a cop named Ram against Sanjay Dutt
'Gardish', which was the remake of the Malayalam film 'Kireedam', is one of the most renowned films of Jackie's career
Jackie Shroff went on an award-winning spree after his 1942: A Love Story went on to become a blockbuster at the box office
Jackie played the role of a successful superstar in 'Rangeela' opposite Urmila Matondkar
This thriller starring Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala was another big hit
Jackie played Wing Commander Andy Bajwa in the 1997 war-drama 'Border'
Jackie played the perfect best friend to Shah Rukh Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic love saga 'Devdas'
