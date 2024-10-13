It's The Space Race Of A Different Kind: Volkswagen Tayron Revealed

By: Juviraj Anchil | October 13, 2024
The Volkswagen Tayron is another entry into the stifly fought segment. This caris being touted as the sucessor or the new generation Tiguan.
Space here is paramount as it has been increased by 231mm. This adds the option of a third row of seats and an extra 198 litres of boot space.
As the custom in cars of the world today, this car comes with a gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen.
When it comes to the car's safety, the Tayron comes with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking.
With four engine options, the car's 2.0-litre turbo petrol can give the top performance of 265 hp.
In the battle of the mavericks, the Volkswagen Tayron will take on the mighty Toyota Fortuner.
The Volkwagen Tayron is estimated to be priced in the range of Rs 32-35 lakh.
