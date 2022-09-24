Federer breaks into tears in his final match; 'It's been a perfect journey,' says the champion

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2022
A tearful Roger Federer said he had been on an "amazing journey" after the final match of his outstanding tennis career
ATP Tour | Twitter
Roger's career last match ended in a defeat as he parterned with his rival Rafael Nadal in a doubles at the Laver Cup
Laver Cup | Twitter
The best moments of Federer’s career have often been the worst of Nadal’s, but they stood together on the same side of the net as they were defeated at the Laver Cup
Laver Cup | Twitter
Federer paid a tearful tribute to his wife, Mirka saying “She could have stopped me a long time ago, but she didn’t. She kept me going and allowed me to play. Thank you”
Laver Cup | Twitter
Rafa Nadal long time rival of Roger Federer was also in tears after Federer’s final match
9News Australia | Twitter
"It feels like a celebration, it's exactly what I wanted at the end" stated Roger
ATP Tour | Twitter
Roger also said “I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time … the match was great. I couldn’t be happier. It’s been wonderful. And playing with Rafa on the same team and having the guys – everybody here, all the legends – thank you”
Laver Cup | Twitter
Federer has over a 100 titles with 20 Grand Slams and 2 Olympics medal
9News Australia | Twitter
