8 Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai to visit this Navaratri 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2022

Shivaji Park, Dadar West. The pandal hosts a variety of stalls that appeal to fans of fashion, culture, and food each year. Do not miss this (or any other) pujo if you want to experience real Bengali culture and festivities

Dadar durga pandal | Facebook

Sector 6, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The pandal hosts pujo as well as a host of cultural activities. People of all the ethnicities come to this pandal in huge number. Try and attend one of the pujos during the festival

Navi Mumbai bengal association website

Juhu, Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity is one of the popular celebrity Durga pooja pandals in Mumbai. Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan among many Bollywood celebrities visit this pandal to celebrate Durga Puja

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity | Facebook

Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. Formed in 1996 by playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the Lokhandwala Durgotsav pandal is huge and hosts many Bollywood celebrities every year

Lokhandwala Durgotsav | facebook

Cumballa Hill, One of the first Durga Pujas in Mumbai was performed by the Bombay Durgabari Samiti (Samiti's) in 1930. The idol of Durga is made by an artist from Kolkata and the festival is celebrated with much fervor

Durgabhari samiti website

Thakur Complex, Kandivali East. During the five days of the puja, Kandivli turns into a mini version of Bengal. The Bhog served by them includes the traditional ‘Khichdi and Labda’. Both Bengali and non-Bengali people enjoy the ‘Bhog’

Thakur Village Bengali Association | Facebook

Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Auditorium. Tejpal Rd, Babulnath, Gowalia Tank, Tardeo. It is the oldest Durga Puja in Mumbai this year they will celebrate 93 glorious years. It is the most visited destination. So include this club for pandal hopping on in Mumbai

Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Auditorium | Google maps

Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. The puja makes a unique theme every year. The idol looks stunning every year wearing many pieces of jewellery. The music, lights, culture, and environment of the places make you feel like you are in Kolkata

Powai Bengali Welfare Association Website

