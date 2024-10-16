It's A Beast: Tesla's Semi Is The Future Of Trucking

By: G R Mukesh | October 16, 2024

After Cybertruck, with Robotaxi and now the SEMI truck, Tesla looks to change the industry and its own fortunes.

This truck comes with a unique central seating position, which according to Tesla gives the driver better visibility.

The three motor engine can power the vehicle to go from 0-99 kmph in 20 seconds.

The Semi has an energy consumption rate of 2 kWh per mile.

The truck is powered by a pack of 3 independent motors on rear axles.

The Tesla Semi can travel over 800 kilometres with a single charge, and can charge upto 70 per cent of range in 30 minutes.

According to Tesla, charging their vehicles is approximately 2 times cheaper per mile than refueling with diesel. The Tesla Semi comes at the starting price of Rs 1.2 crore.

