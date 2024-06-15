Italian Electric Masterpiece: Aehra SUV

By: G R Mukesh | June 15, 2024
With no compromises, the AEHRA Sedan and its sibling, the AEHRA SUV, were designed on the same highly versatile ultra-advanced EV platform.
The occupants of the AEHRA have the option to instantly convert it into an office or home theater by pulling out the screen when the car is parked.
a lavish cabin that can easily and comfortably fit four full-size US NBA players.
The AEHRA's distinctive full-dashboard-width HMI (Human Machine Interface) screen completely changes the game when it comes to in-car entertainment, working, and connectivity.
When you open the double-falcon doors of the AEHRA sedan, you'll discover an interior that's very different from anything else on the road nowadays.
The AEHRA's distinctive full-dashboard-width HMI (Human Machine Interface) screen completely changes the game when it comes to in-car entertainment, working, and connectivity.
a custom battery system created in collaboration with Miba Battery Systems with the goal of achieving an 800 km driving range and maximum efficiency.
Thanks For Reading!