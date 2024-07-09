Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta's Vibrant Looks Add Colours To Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Haldi Ceremony

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 09, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on July 12 in Mumbai. Ahead of their royal wedding, the Ambani family is organising several pre-wedding festivities for the couple. Recently, the duo had their Haldi ceremony, and here's what the family members wore for the event

All images from Ambani_update | Instagram

The groom's sister, Isha Ambani, donned a custom multi-colour lehenga from the brand Torani for the haldi evening

The attire boasted of a halter-neck embellished blouse with colourful tassels. However, the earcuff-like jhumkas stole the show

On the other hand, Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta was all decked up in an exquisite ensemble from the designer Anamika Khanna. The lehenga was covered in green, red, yellow, pink, silver and golden palate embroidery

Her look was styled with some statement jewellery that included haath phool, bangles, peal-embellished maang tikka, choker necklace and dangling earrings. Additionally, the gajra-adorned braids exuded grace and beauty in her ethnic fashion

Ditching lehenga, Nita Ambani graced the Haldi ceremony in a Hyderabadi suit by designer Manish Malhotra. Completing her look with statement earrings and maang tikka, she looked regal and radiant

Akash Ambani opted for a red kurta featuring golden embroidery paired with a white pyjama. And, the groom's father, Mukesh Ambani, wore a beige kurta set with a matching coat

Thanks For Reading!

Nita Ambani Oozes Royalty At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Haldi Ceremony In Hyderabadi Suit
Find out More