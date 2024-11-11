Is Life Possible On Venus? 7 Interesting Facts About The Luminous Planet

By: Sunanda Singh | November 11, 2024
Venus, the second planet from the sun, is the hottest and brightest planet in the solar system. The next slides mention some interesting facts about Venus.
The golden planet is extremely hot and too dry to support life, as the surface. According to some scientists, the formation of the clouds in the upper layer of atmosphere may be suitable for life because it may contain water droplets due to its cooler temperature.
Due to its consistent brightness, the planet is also called the morning star and evening star.
Venus does not have rings because of its high temperatures, which do not allow water to freeze and form rings. Also, the planet does not have a moon, but it has a quasi-moon known as Zoozve.
On Venus, the sun rises from the west and sets in the east due to its retrograde rotation.
The name of this planet was named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty, perhaps because of its luminous appearance.
A year on the planet is 225 Earth days. Meanwhile, a day on Venus is 243 Earth days, and that is why the day on the hottest planet is longer than a year.
