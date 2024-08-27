IN PICS: 7 Most Bizzare Creatures Around The World

By: Sunanda Singh | August 27, 2024
The blue planet Earth is home to natural habitats where unique and bizarre creatures are found. Let's explore seven of the most extraordinary creatures on Earth.
Dugongs are herbivorous aquatic mammals and are considered rare worldwide. They inhabit coastal waters of the Indian and Pacific Oceans.
Frill Neck Lizard, also known as Frilled lizard. These species are found in Australia and New Guinea.
Psychrolutes marcidus, also known as blobfish, is a deep-sea fish found in Australia and New Zealand, known for its gelatinous appearance and lack of muscle structure. These fishes are considered as one of the ugliest fish in the world.
Aye-Aye is a type of lemur found in the rainforests of Madagascar. They are the world's largest nocturnal animals and can be found in spiny deserts and island nation forests.
Narwhals are usually referred to as the 'Unicorn of the sea. ' These medium-sized whales are found mostly in the Arctic Ocean.
The Platypus is another unique animal on the Earth. The mammals are found in eastern Australia, including Tasmania.
The Blue-Footed booby is a stunning bird found in the subtropical and tropical regions of the eastern Pacific Ocean. This bird is renowned for its sky-blue feet.
