IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Wildlife Sanctuaries In Asia

By: Sunanda Singh | August 23, 2024
Asia, the largest continent in the world, has diverse landscapes and rich biodiversity. If you are a nature and animal lover, then visit these seven Wildlife sanctuaries, which are mentioned in the next slides.
Komodo National Park, located in Indonesia, is home to the world's largest lizard, the Komodo dragon. It is one of the most popular national parks in Asia.
Ranthambore National Park is situated in Rajasthan. It is home to numerous animals, including Tigers, and is considered one of the most famous Wildlife Reserves in India.
Yala National Park, also known as Ruhunu National Park in Sri Lanka, is the country's most famous Wildlife sanctuary. It is home to numerous animals and mammals, especially leopards.
Shanghai Wild Animal Park in China is one of the most popular Wildlife sanctuaries in the country. It has more than 200 species of rare animals and popularly known for giant pandas.
Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary in Thailand's Tak Province is another Wildlife sanctuary to explore in Asia. The sanctuary is home to numerous wildlife animals, including brown bears, leopards, elephants, etc.
Shuklaphanta National Park in Nepal has more than 53 species of mammals. It is popularly known for Leopards.
Jigme Singye Wangchuck National Park in Bhutan is a must-visit place if you are an animal lover. It has 39 mammals and 270 bird species. The National Park is popularly known for especially Cattle egret.
