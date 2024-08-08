IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Sites To Explore In Kerala During Monsoon

By: Rahul M | August 08, 2024
Kerala is one of the best places to visit in India. The place is known for its lush greenery, mountains, falls and beaches. Take a look at some of the best places in the next slides.
Canva
Munnar in Kerala is surrounded by hills and evergreen forests. The hill station has numerous stunning spots, making it a great destination for nature lovers.
Canva
Varkala is famous for its beach. Varkala Beach or Papanasham Beach provides a mesmerising view of sunrise and sunset.
Canva
Wayanad is another place to visit in the state. It is a must-visit place for trekkers and hikers.
Canva
Kovalam is a place to consider if you want to explore the state. It is known for its beaches.
Canva
Athirappilly Falls is considered as the largest waterfall in Kerala. The breathtaking site is surrounded by lush greenery.
Canva
Pookode Lake, a district gem, is a haven of tranquility. This freshwater lake, embraced by lush greenery, offers a serene and peaceful environment, perfect for a relaxing getaway.
Canva
Cheeyappara Waterfalls is one of the most popular waterfalls in the state. The magnificent waterfall is the best place to visit during monsoon season.
Canva