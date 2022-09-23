Ira Khan's romantic pictures with fiancé Nupur Shikhare

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2022
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare
The duo took to Instagram and shared a video of Nupur proposing to Ira during a cycling event
In the video, Nupur walked up to Ira, who was standing in the audience, kissed her, and went down on his knees. He then asked her, "Will you marry me?" to which Ira replied, "Yes"
Sharing the post, the duo wrote, "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes"
Actor Huma Qureshi wrote, "OmG !! congratulations you both"
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff congratulated the couple. She wrote, "This is THE cutest thing EVER! Congratulations, baby girlll."
Ira and Nupur often share pictures and videos from their time together. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020.
The couple dated for two years before deciding to get engaged
The two look adorable together
