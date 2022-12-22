IPL Auction 2023: Top 5 uncapped Indian players who could fetch big money

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 22, 2022
SHIVAM MAVI: The 24-year-old has all the skills a pacer needs. However, injuries have been a a major bane for Mavi. The Uttar Pradesh's pace spearhead has worked on his variations, and death-bowling skills. He is likely to fetch a huge windfall in the auction
YASH THAKUR: The emerging talent is a key member of Vidarbha's pace attack. His death bowling skills were impressive in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, where he picked up 15 wickets in 10 matches and finished with an economy rate of 7.17. Thakur has had multiple IPL stints as a net bowler and was most recently part of the Punjab Kings contingent
N JAGADEESAN: The wicketkeeper-batsman made a record-breaking five back-to-back List A centuries during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He became the only batter in the world to achieve this feat. He carried that form into the Ranji Trophy scoring 77-ball century for Tamil Nadu against Hyderabad. He will definitely be one of the options for franchises looking for an Indian wicketkeeper
SANVIR SINGH: The emerging seam-bowling talent from Punjab has impressed with strong domestic performances in recent times. Along with swing and accuracy, he also offers firepower lower down the batting order. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 119 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 205.17. His all-round skills will definitely make franchises sit up and take notice
MUKESH KUMAR: The 29-year-old fast bowler from Bengal has been part of back-to-back India A series (against New Zealand and Bangladesh) and enjoyed a great run. He was also part of India's ODI squad for their home series against South Africa in September. He will fit the bill for teams looking for an Indian bowler
