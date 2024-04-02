IPL 2024 Points Table: High-Flying RR At Top, MI Languishing At No.10

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | April 02, 2024
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are languishing at the bottom of the table after losing all 3 matches.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's only win in 3 matches came against the Punjab Kings at home. They are currently occupying the 9th spot.
Punjab Kings are currently 8th with 1 win in 3 matches. With their net run-rate of -0.337 superior than RCB's, they stand higher than Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals registered their 1st win against CSK after losing 2 matches. The Capitals are currently 7th.
Lucknow Super Giants have lost and won 1 each. KL Rahul's men are currently occupying the 6th spot.
SunRisers Hyderabad's only win came against the Mumbai Indians and have lost twice. The Orange Army are currently at No.5 despite 2 losses.
Gujarat Titans have lost 1 and won 2 games thus far. Hence, they are holding the 4th spot in the points table.
Chennai Super Kings suffered their first loss of the season to the Delhi Capitals. However, they won their first 2 matches, rendering them to hold the 3rd spot.
Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to lose a game in IPL 2024. They beat the SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Rajasthan Royals have brought their A-game in all the matches so far and thus have captured the top spot. The Royals have beaten Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians.
