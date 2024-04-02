IPL 2024 Most Runs: Virat Kohli Leads The Race For Orange Cap

By: Aakash Singh | April 02, 2024
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma has managed 121 runs in 3 innings thus far at 40.33. However, he will soon want to see Mumbai Indians return to winning ways.
SRH's Abhishek Sharma follows next as he has amassed 124 runs in 3 innings. With a 16-ball half-century against the Mumbai Indians, he broke the record for the fastest fifty by a SRH batter.
Gujarat Titans' B Sai Sudharsan is next on the list and has made 127 runs in 3 innings. However, the left-hander will want to improve his strike rate, which is currently only 119.81.
Delhi Capitals' David Warner has amassed 130 runs in 3 innings at 43.33, striking at 144.44. Warner has been instrumental in providing the Capitals with quick starts.
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan is currently at No. 4 for highest run-getters with 137 runs at 45.66. However, he only has one half-century from 3 matches.
SunRisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen is 3rd on the list with 167 runs in 3 matches. He top-scored for the SunRisers twice.
Riyan Parag is the joint-highest run-getter with 181 runs in 3 innings. The right-hander also averages an astonishing 181 in IPL 2024 currently.
Virat Kohli is currently at the top of the run-scoring charts with 181 runs in 3 matches. He has scored two half-centuries in 3 matches.
