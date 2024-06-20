International Yoga Day 2024: Learn The 12-Steps Surya Namaskar For Better Health

By: Rahul M | June 20, 2024
Surya Namaskar translates to 'hello to the sun'. This yoga is done early in the morning. First step to Surya Namaskar is Pranamasan. It is performed by standing straight and joining your palms together.
The second step to Surya Namaskar is Hasta Uttanasana. Take a deep breath and lift your hands upwards while lilting your body backwards.
After the Hasta Uttanasana pose, slowly exhale and gradually bend your body forward and lower towards the ground. This yoga pose is the third step, called Hasta Padasana.
The fourth step is Ashwa Sanchalanasana. Here, you slowly inhale and stretch your body parallel to the ground. Take your right left forward, simultaneously stretching your left leg behind. Arch your back and stretch your hands upwards.
Dandasana or Phalakasana, also called Plank Pose, is the fifth step. Here, you get into a plank position by keeping your shoulder, wrist and elbows at a ninety-degree angle.
Ashtanga Namaskar also referred to as the Eight-Limbed Pose, is the sixth step. To perform this, keep your knee down to the ground and rest your chin on the floor while lifting your hips slightly up. Let your hands and chest touch the ground while keeping your posture in the air.
The seventh step in Surya namaskar is Bhujangasana also called Cobra Pose. Practise this by lying down and slowly raising your front body from the ground. Take the help of your hands to balance it and stretch your body backwards.
Adho Mukha Svanasana, also called Downward-Facing Dog Pose, is done by forming a V shape with your body. Keep your hands and toes touched to the ground while lifting your hips upwards.
After coming back from Adho Mukha Svanasana, keep your right leg forward, place your left leg behind and stretch your hips. This step is called the Ashwa Sanchalanasana, which is repeated in step nine.
In the tenth step, you again repeat the Hasta Padasana pose. Do it the same way by moving forward and touching the palm to the ground.
Repeat the Hasta Uttanasan at the eleventh step by standing straight and pushing your upper body backwards while stretching your rams.
The last step is Pranamasana, where you come back to your staring position by standing straight.
