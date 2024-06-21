International Yoga Day 2024: 7 Yoga Asanas To Improve Concentration In Busy Life

By: Rahul M | June 21, 2024
Vrksasana, also called Tree Pose, is about balancing your body, which requires focus and stability, further improving your concentration.
Padmasana or Lotus Pose is ideal for improving concentration and mental clarity. This meditative posture boosts brain function.
Savasana allows your body to relax and regulate your mind. It enhances your concentration and memory by calming your mind.
Child's Pose, also known as Balasana, is a resting pose that promotes mental regulation and reduces stress. It is an essential pose to have a concentrated and relaxed mind.
Next on the list is Garudasana which improves concentration and memory. Also called the Eagle Pose, this yoga posture is complex but highly effective.
Paschimottanasana is a seated forward bend pose that stretches your spine. It helps to calm your mind, reducing stress and anxious feelings.
Satu Bandhasana or Bridge Pose regulate blood circulation in the brain due to its posture, which improves your concentration and focus.
