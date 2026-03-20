International Day Of Happiness 2026: Theme, History & Facts

By: Sunanda Singh | March 20, 2026
The International Day of Happiness is also known as World Happiness Day. It is celebrated every year on March 20.
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It was established by the United Nations in 2012 to recognise the importance of happiness and well-being as universal goals.
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The idea was introduced by Bhutan, which prioritises Gross National Happiness over GDP.
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The day aims to encourage people, communities and governments to focus on improving quality of life. It promotes mental health, equality and sustainable development.
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The first International Day of Happiness was celebrated on March 20, 2013.
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World Happiness Day emphasises that true progress includes emotional well-being, social support and equality.
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On this day, organisations and governments host events, campaigns and discussions to promote mental wellness and happiness.
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The 2026 theme, “Caring and Sharing." It focuses on compassion and connection, encouraging individuals and communities to spread positivity and improve quality of life.
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