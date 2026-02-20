The World Day of Social Justice 2026: Here's To When & Why It Is Observed

By: Sunanda Singh | February 20, 2026
The World Day of Social Justice is observed every year on February 20, as it was created by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007.
The day emphasises the importance of fairness, equality, and access to fundamental rights, crucial for eradicating poverty, discrimination, and violations of human rights.
Acknowledged as essential for worldwide peace and security, social justice tackles increasing disparities that may result in conflicts.
The theme for The World Justice Day of Social is "Empowering Inclusion: Bridging Gaps for Social Justice."
This year's theme specifically emphasises strengthening social protection systems and promoting decent work to address structural inequalities.
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in collaboration, will organise a special programme to observe the day.
This day serves as a global reminder that peace and development are impossible without justice.
