Inspired By Scandinavian Nature: Volvo EX 30

By: Vikrant Durgale | June 08, 2024
For the EX30, we created four interior designs influenced by nature. They combine exquisitely coordinated upholstery with décor crafted from recycled and renewable materials.
For a seamless driving experience, download your favorite Google Play apps, including Google Assistant, Maps, and more.
The cool, refreshing feeling we yearn for on bright days. Seek for distinctive designs in muted hues.
Your favorite controls are displayed alongside driver information at a glance on the 12.3" tablet-style center display.
The steering wheel's square shape provides a sporty grip. Additionally, it has a ton of chic switches for driver controls. One can even be customized to provide easy access to a particular feature.
Convenient and comfortable load compartment and clever storage options.
Thanks For Reading!