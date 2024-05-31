Inside Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya Kapoor's Birthday Bash

By: Manisha Karki | May 31, 2024

Actor Tusshar Kapoor looks all smiles as he strikes a pose for the lens with his son Laksshya Kapoor for his Birthday Bash

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Indian television producer, film producer and director Ekta Kapoor arrived in style donning tie-dye co-ord set at Laksshya Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Legendary actor Jeetendra pose for the shutter during his grandson Laksshya Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Actress Gauahar Khan arrive with son Zehaan at his best friend Laksshya Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Indian film director and writer Milap Milan Zaveri looks all smiles with son Mehaan at Laksshya Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Laksshya Kapoor's close friend with mother snapped at his birthday Bash

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Taimur Ali Khan gets clicked by paps as he made a grand entry in a red t-shirt and blue shorts at Laksshya Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Tusshar Kapoor looks uber cool as he donned a black and white striped shirt and blue jeans for his son Laksshya Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

