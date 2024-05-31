Inside Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya Kapoor's Birthday Bash

By: Manisha Karki | May 31, 2024
Actor Tusshar Kapoor looks all smiles as he strikes a pose for the lens with his son Laksshya Kapoor for his Birthday Bash
Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Indian television producer, film producer and director Ekta Kapoor arrived in style donning tie-dye co-ord set at Laksshya Kapoor's Birthday Bash
Legendary actor Jeetendra pose for the shutter during his grandson Laksshya Kapoor's Birthday Bash
Actress Gauahar Khan arrive with son Zehaan at his best friend Laksshya Kapoor's Birthday Bash
Indian film director and writer Milap Milan Zaveri looks all smiles with son Mehaan at Laksshya Kapoor's Birthday Bash
Laksshya Kapoor's close friend with mother snapped at his birthday Bash
Taimur Ali Khan gets clicked by paps as he made a grand entry in a red t-shirt and blue shorts at Laksshya Kapoor's Birthday Bash
Tusshar Kapoor looks uber cool as he donned a black and white striped shirt and blue jeans for his son Laksshya Kapoor's Birthday Bash
Thanks For Reading!