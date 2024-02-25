Inside Tripti Dimri's Intimate Birthday Bash With Family

By: Sachin T | February 25, 2024
Actress Tripti Dimri turned 30 on February 23 and she celebrated her birthday with her family over the weekend
The actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her intimate birthday bash
In the photos, she can be seen cutting her birthday cake with her nieces nestled in her lap
Her relatives also lovingly fed her the cake and the actress was all smiles
"It's definitely been a birthday to remember 💜 Grateful for all the Love and Blessings," Tripti captioned the photos
She also clicked a happy selfie with her parents, who were beaming from ear to ear
'Mausi' Tripti received cute birthday greeting cards from her nieces and the actress flaunted them on social media
