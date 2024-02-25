Inside Tripti Dimri's Intimate Birthday Bash With Family

By: Sachin T | February 25, 2024

Actress Tripti Dimri turned 30 on February 23 and she celebrated her birthday with her family over the weekend

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her intimate birthday bash

In the photos, she can be seen cutting her birthday cake with her nieces nestled in her lap

Her relatives also lovingly fed her the cake and the actress was all smiles

"It's definitely been a birthday to remember 💜 Grateful for all the Love and Blessings," Tripti captioned the photos

She also clicked a happy selfie with her parents, who were beaming from ear to ear

'Mausi' Tripti received cute birthday greeting cards from her nieces and the actress flaunted them on social media

Thanks For Reading!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday Bash: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & Others Attend
Find out More