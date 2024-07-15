Inside The Grand Ambani Wedding: From Floral Monkeys To Special 'Kathputli' Shop

By: Sachin T | July 15, 2024
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, got married to Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai
Their wedding was what could be safely termed as the biggest and most-talked-about wedding of the decade
The Ambanis got some of the best event planners on board and the breathtaking decor has now become the talk of the town
Lakhs and lakhs of flowers were used to make floral sculptures and figurines of monkeys, giraffes and other animals
In tow with Anant's love for the wildlife, over 60 life-sized floral sculptures were propped up throughout the venue
Some of the rarest and brightest flowers were used to bring the gorgeous idea to life for Anant and Radhika's special day
The wedding was held at the magnificent Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex
One of the major highlights of the wedding venue were the number of pop-up shops that were put up, including a kathputli shop, a flower shop, a paan shop, and other local handicraft stalls
A holograph of Lord Ganesha was also projected near the area were the bride and groom were seated
The entire space was lit up with lights and vibrant decor, making the whole affair as dreamy as possible
