Inside pictures of Sonam Kapoor's baby Vayu's lavish nursery

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2022

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy Vayu on August 20, 2022

The couple has designed a lavish nursery for their first born

Sonam took to her social media handle to share several inside pictures of the nursery

She also thanked the designers for bringing her imagination to life and getting the best for her baby boy

The baby's room and nursery exudes a countryside vibe

The nursery has been designed at Sonam's parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's Mumbai home

"This is not an ad but a nod of gratitude to the kind women who helped out a new mom," the actress wrote along with her post

Sonam and Anand are yet to share the first picture of their son Vayu with the world

