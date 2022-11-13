Inside pictures of Sonam Kapoor's baby Vayu's lavish nursery

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2022
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy Vayu on August 20, 2022
The couple has designed a lavish nursery for their first born
Sonam took to her social media handle to share several inside pictures of the nursery
She also thanked the designers for bringing her imagination to life and getting the best for her baby boy
The baby's room and nursery exudes a countryside vibe
The nursery has been designed at Sonam's parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's Mumbai home
"This is not an ad but a nod of gratitude to the kind women who helped out a new mom," the actress wrote along with her post
Sonam and Anand are yet to share the first picture of their son Vayu with the world
Thanks For Reading!