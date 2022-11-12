Inside pictures of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Rs 35 crore Vastu apartment in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently enjoying the time of their lives at their Vastu residence in Mumbai's posh Pali Hill

Ranbir bought the apartment in 2016 at a whopping amount of Rs 35 crore

It has been designed by none other than Shah Rukh Khan's wife and celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan

The apartment is spread over 2,460 square feet

The living room has pristine white walls but the vibrant furniture adds a pop of colour to the home of the young couple

In the study hangs a picture of cinema icon Raj Kapoor, who is also Ranbir's grandfather

The couple has an entire shelf dedicated to their awards. It also has an '8' prop, signifying Ranbir's faith in his lucky number, and a picture of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor with Alia and Ranbir

There's also a cozy bar corner in Alia and Ranbir's home and it's a testimony of the love that the Kapoors have for their drinks

The apartment has a wooden-themed library room with a shelf full of books, comfy chairs, a reading table and other artefacts

What was earlier just Ranbir's bachelor pad has now become home to the couple, who even got married in the same Vastu apartment

Alia and Ranbir have now welcomed their first child -- a daughter -- in their lovely abode

