Inside pictures of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Rs 35 crore Vastu apartment in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently enjoying the time of their lives at their Vastu residence in Mumbai's posh Pali Hill
Ranbir bought the apartment in 2016 at a whopping amount of Rs 35 crore
It has been designed by none other than Shah Rukh Khan's wife and celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan
The apartment is spread over 2,460 square feet
The living room has pristine white walls but the vibrant furniture adds a pop of colour to the home of the young couple
In the study hangs a picture of cinema icon Raj Kapoor, who is also Ranbir's grandfather
The couple has an entire shelf dedicated to their awards. It also has an '8' prop, signifying Ranbir's faith in his lucky number, and a picture of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor with Alia and Ranbir
There's also a cozy bar corner in Alia and Ranbir's home and it's a testimony of the love that the Kapoors have for their drinks
The apartment has a wooden-themed library room with a shelf full of books, comfy chairs, a reading table and other artefacts
What was earlier just Ranbir's bachelor pad has now become home to the couple, who even got married in the same Vastu apartment
Alia and Ranbir have now welcomed their first child -- a daughter -- in their lovely abode
Thanks For Reading!