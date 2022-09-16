Inside pics of Richa Chadha- Ali Fazal's wedding venue

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2022
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot soon
Richa and Ali's wedding celebrations will begin in Delhi by the end of Sept
The venue for their pre-wedding festivities is the historic 'Delhi Gymkhana Club'
It is one of India’s oldest clubs established in 1913. It is also one of the national capital’s sought-after venues
The architecture of 'Delhi Gymkhana Club' boasts colonial and modern features and makes for an ideal venue for a fairytale wedding
The interiors, with their soaring high ceilings, dazzling display of lamps and chandeliers, and the picturesque gardens are great for both indoor and outdoor celebrations
The place has private rooms, a massive banquet hall, library, ballroom, indoor swimming pool, and billiard tables and much more
'Delhi Gymkhana Club' is one the most exclusive clubs in India
Richa and Ali will kick-start their three-day pre-wedding celebrations in Delhi in September-end
Their wedding festivities will conclude with a reception in Mumbai in October
