Inside pics of Richa Chadha- Ali Fazal's wedding venue

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2022

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot soon

Richa and Ali's wedding celebrations will begin in Delhi by the end of Sept

The venue for their pre-wedding festivities is the historic 'Delhi Gymkhana Club'

It is one of India’s oldest clubs established in 1913. It is also one of the national capital’s sought-after venues

The architecture of 'Delhi Gymkhana Club' boasts colonial and modern features and makes for an ideal venue for a fairytale wedding

The interiors, with their soaring high ceilings, dazzling display of lamps and chandeliers, and the picturesque gardens are great for both indoor and outdoor celebrations

The place has private rooms, a massive banquet hall, library, ballroom, indoor swimming pool, and billiard tables and much more

'Delhi Gymkhana Club' is one the most exclusive clubs in India

Richa and Ali will kick-start their three-day pre-wedding celebrations in Delhi in September-end

Their wedding festivities will conclude with a reception in Mumbai in October

