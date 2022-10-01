Inside photos of Bigg Boss 16 house

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16' is all set to premiere on October 1 with Salman Khan returning as the host
One of the major attractions of the show is the lavish house that the contestants are locked up in every season. The theme of the house this year is 'Circus'
This season the contestants will enter the house through a colourful tunnel that opens right into the living area
For the first time, the show is set to have four bedrooms, each with its unique ambience and amenities. Gloomy and hell-like, the ‘Fire Room’ is a space of danger that will test the resilience of contestants
In the ‘Black & White Room’ every element right from the floor, carpet, and table to the wall is in the shades of black and white
Housing a private seating area, the ‘Cards Room’, has a mystifying vibe with large cards looming over its walls
A grand room called the ‘Vintage Room’, has velvet panelled beds, cushioned wall panels, an adorned mirror, the iconic eye of ‘BIGG BOSS’, storage, washroom, fireplace, and many such luxurious fittings.
‘Captain Room’ is a huge and sumptuous space that has a jacuzzi, a huge and gorgeous bed, a private restroom, private seating, and many other comforts.
This season, the kitchen has a grand carnival-like setup embellished with marquee tassels, elephant paintings, and everything that denotes the circus era
The dining area is designed as a massive carousel placed at the centre of the house
The main garden area has been styled as the backyard of a circus
The swimming pool area is as grand as it gets with huge props mounted all around
Trading secrets has been an integral part of the game and the house has a glass cubicle area designated for the purpose.
Speaking about designing the house, Art Director Omung Kumar and Production Designer Vanita Omung Kumar jointly said, "Growing up, many of us have seen how the circus captures the perfection and magic of human power and abilities."
"The theme is special for us because it symbolises overcoming barriers and hardships while entertaining the crowd," they explained
