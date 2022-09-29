Bigg Boss 16: List of confirmed contestants

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2022
Salman Khan's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' is all set to premiere on October 1
While the names of some contestants are still under wraps, Tajikistani singer, musician and blogger Abdu Rozik is the first participant who has been announced
Photo: Instagram
'Uttaran' fame Tina Datta will also be seen on 'Bigg Boss 16', after declining the show for last couple of years
Photo: Instagram
Manya Singh, who ended up as the runner up in Miss India 2020 beauty pageant, will now work her charm inside the 'Bigg Boss 16' house
Photo: Instagram
Actor Shalin Bhanot will also be seen on the reality show this season. His ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur had participated in 'Bigg Boss 13'
Photo: Instagram
'Uttaran' fame Sreejita De will also be one of the contestants on the game show
Photo: Instagram
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who was last seen in 'Chhoti Sardarni', is all set to participate in 'Bigg Boss 16'
Photo: Instagram
Shiv Thakare, who was the winner 'Bigg Boss Marathi 2', is now ready to take over the Hindi version as well
Photo: Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer, who shot to fame with her character of Imlie in the daily soap of the same name, is now set to show her real self on 'Bigg Boss 16'
Photo: Instagram
Gautam Vig has earlier been a part of shows like 'Naamkarann', 'Pinjara Khubsurti Ka', 'Ishq Subhan Allah', and 'Saath Nibhaana Sathiya', to name a few
Photo: Instagram
Soundarya Sharma made headlines after she auditioned for a role in the DC superhero film 'Wonder Woman 1984', alongside Gal Gadot and Pedro Pascal
Photo: Instagram
Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori is also confirmed to be a part of the show
Photo: Instagram
