Sajid Khan #MeToo Controversy: 9 women who accused director of sexual misconduct

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 02, 2022
Sajid Khan was one of the biggest personalities from Bollywood whose name had cropped up during the 2018 #MeToo movement
At least nine women had accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing them
It all started when Saloni Chopra, who assisted Sajid in 2011, put up a post claiming the filmmaker asked her if she masturbates and would call her at odd hours
Rachel White came in Saloni's support and mentioned that Sajid had asked her to strip for him and to seduce him to get her a role in 'Humshakals'
Simran Suri claimed that Sajid wanted to cast her in 'Himmatwala' for which he had called her to his house, where he then asked her to strip and even tried to pull her top when she refused. "He shouted 'I am a director, I will have to see your body'," shared Simran
Actress Aahana Kumra had alleged that during a meeting, Sajid had asked her, "Would you have sex with a dog if I gave you Rs 100 crore?"
Journalist Karishma Upadhyay recounted a horrifying incident when during an interview, Sajid flashed at her and forced his tongue down her throat before she could push him and run out
Mandana Karimi had revealed that during the casting for 'Humshakals', Sajid had called her for a meeting and had asked her to take her clothes off. "If I like what I see, you might get the part," the filmmaker had allegedly said
Sherlyn Chopra had shared that in 2005, only a few days after her father's demise, Sajid had flashed his private parts at her and had asked her to "feel it"
In the documentary 'Death in Bollywood', Jiah Khan's sister Karishma alleged that Sajid had asked Jiah to take off her top and bra during a script reading session. Karishma said, "She came home and cried. She said, 'I have a contract, so if I leave, they can sue me and slander my name. If I stay, then I am sexually harassed'."
In 2020, model Dimple Paul had shared how Sajid "spoke dirty" to her, asked her to strip naked, and even tried to touch her, all under the pretext of casting her in 'Housefull'. Dimple was 17 at the time of the incident
Sajid has now returned to the limelight as one of the contestants on 'Bigg Boss 16'
