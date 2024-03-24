Inside PHOTOS: Fukrey Gang Reunite At Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's Wedding

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 24, 2024
On Sunday, Varun Sharma shared unseen pictures from Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s wedding celebrations which also featured the Fukrey gang Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh.
Photo Via Instagram
Varun Sharma wrote, wrote, “Pyaaar Pyaaar aur sirf Pyaaaaar Jab Do Pyaare Doston Ki Shaadi hoti hai toh Baraat mai Naachne ka Maaza Hi kuch aur hota haiLove You Guys @pulkitsamrat @kriti.kharbanda Rab mehar kare Hamesha!”
The Fukrey gang can be seen goofing around Pulkit Samrat at the wedding festivities in Delhi.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married on March 15, 2024.
Varun Sharma can be seen grooving with Pulkit Samrat and Ali Fazal.
Earlier today, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared photos from their 'unconventional' Haldi with multani mitti.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were in relationship since 2019.
Sharing the wedding photos, Kriti wrote, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!"
