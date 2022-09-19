Inside photos from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' grand finale

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2022
The grand finale of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' was recently shot in the city
Host Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram to share a number of inside pictures from the sets of the finale
"When my 'Cirkus' met my Khatron Ke Khiladis! Thanks to my audience for making 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' a big success!" the host wrote
Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever appeared as the special guests
Chetna Pande clicked a selfie with Varun Sharma and Johnny Lever
Sriti Jha posted a picture with Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma and wrote, "With the ringmaster and his circus"
Aneri Vajani also posed with the esteemed guests
Rajiv Adatia promised the audience a hearty laugh at the grand finale
The grand finale was nothing short of a gala affair
