Inside photos from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' grand finale

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2022

The grand finale of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' was recently shot in the city

Host Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram to share a number of inside pictures from the sets of the finale

"When my 'Cirkus' met my Khatron Ke Khiladis! Thanks to my audience for making 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' a big success!" the host wrote

Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever appeared as the special guests

Chetna Pande clicked a selfie with Varun Sharma and Johnny Lever

Sriti Jha posted a picture with Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma and wrote, "With the ringmaster and his circus"

Aneri Vajani also posed with the esteemed guests

Rajiv Adatia promised the audience a hearty laugh at the grand finale

The grand finale was nothing short of a gala affair

