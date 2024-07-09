Inside Photos From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Haldi Ceremony

By: Sachin T | July 09, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12, and on Monday evening, the family hosted a lavish Haldi ceremony in the city
Celebs turned up for the haldi ceremony in their ethnic best, however, the glamour was only shortlived
Orry, along with his gang of starkids, was seen drenched in haldi and flowers, as they all posed for a happy picture
Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaaferi, and others were seen in their spare kurtas as they applied haldi on each other
BFFs Ananya and Shanaya also struck a quirky pose, covered in haldi from head to toe
The girls weren't the only ones who were smeared with haldi. Ranveer Singh was seen exiting the spot drenched in hues of yellow after the ceremony
Radhika's sister was all smiles as she enjoyed seeing the bride getting playfully splashed with haldi and flowers
The decor for the haldi ceremony boasted of floral chandeliers and huge statues, and lavish food counters were set up throughout the arena
