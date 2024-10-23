Inside Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash: Janhvi Kapoor Keeps Shikhar Pahariya Close, Sidharth-Kiara Twin

By: Manisha Karki | October 23, 2024

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali bash at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 22, with celebrities in attendance

Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a blast as they posed with Ananya Panday and Rekha at the Diwali party

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Neelam Kothari, Shalini Passi and Seema Kiran Sajdeh striked a pose with Karan Johar at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Manish Malhotra stole the limelight as posed for a selfie with Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre at the party

Several stars such as Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Vijay Varma, Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Meezaan Jafri, Shraddha Kapoor were also seen

Janhvi Kapoor kept her 'Shikhu' aka Shikhar Pahariya close and she was seen holding his hands

Actress Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous as she upcycled her mehendi lehenga at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday were seen posting with Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya at the bash

Legendary actor Rekha was also a part of the grand Diwali party. She donned an orange saree as she posed with Manish and Karan Johar

Twinning and winning! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra twinned in stylish outfits at the party

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan posed with Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash 2024

Urmila Matondkar made a solo appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, amid divorce rumours

Neha Dhupia, Triptii Dimri, Sharvari nailed their ethnic outfits at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

The star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

