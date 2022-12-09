Injured Rohit Sharma doubtful for Bangladesh Test series, BCCI gives big update; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 09, 2022
India skipper Rohit Sharma sustained an injury on his thumb while fielding in the ongoing second ODI game of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Wednesday
Rohit suffered a blow while he tried to catch Anamul Haque's shot on the fourth delivery of the second over
Rohit has been taken to hospital for x-ray scans after hurting his left hand at the second slip during the second over of the Bangladesh innings
"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," BCCI tweeted
Rohit, who injured his thumb in the second over has been sent to the hospital for scans reports
Rohit, despite a taping on his injured left thumb, hit an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls and threatened to take the match away from Bangladesh, which the hosts won by 5 runs
Amid reports of Rohit being ruled out of the two-match Test series, BCCI secretary Jay Shah shared an official update on the opener's fitness
Rohit has flown back to Mumbai to consult a specialist and will miss the third and final ODI on Saturday
"The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka,” Shah stated in a press release
“He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later," Shah added
