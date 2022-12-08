IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma wins hearts of cricket fans after legendary batting despite serious thumb injury

Standing at second slip, Rohit Sharma suffered an injuruy in his left thumb when he dropped Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over. He was escorted off the field by the team physio.
He was rushed to a Dhaka hospital for scan and the affected area required multiple stitches during the initial treatment. "India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him," the BCCI stated in a media release.
However, that didn't stop the cricketer from pulling off the game for the country. He came back in the match and almost pulled of a last-ball win for India, scoring a quickfire 51 runs from 28 balls. Seeing his dedication towards the game, netizens hailed the player and shared messages on Twitter to praise him.
