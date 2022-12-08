e-Paper Get App
HomeViralIND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma wins hearts of cricket fans after legendary batting despite serious thumb injury

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma wins hearts of cricket fans after legendary batting despite serious thumb injury

"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him," the BCCI stated in a media release.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma wins hearts of cricket fans after legendary batting despite serious thumb injury | Twitter/Rohit Sharma
Follow us on

Standing at second slip, Rohit Sharma suffered an injuruy in his left thumb when he dropped Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over. He was escorted off the field by the team physio.

He was rushed to a Dhaka hospital for scan and the affected area required multiple stitches during the initial treatment. "India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him," the BCCI stated in a media release.

However, that didn't stop the cricketer from pulling off the game for the country. He came back in the match and almost pulled of a last-ball win for India, scoring a quickfire 51 runs from 28 balls. Seeing his dedication towards the game, netizens hailed the player and shared messages on Twitter to praise him.

Check tweets

Read Also
BAN vs IND 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma's heroics go down in vain, Bangladesh take unassailable 2-0 lead,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Viral photo: Ever seen a spooky chai cup made of extracted teeth?

Viral photo: Ever seen a spooky chai cup made of extracted teeth?

WATCH: Mother, son huddle next to platform wall as speeding train passes them in Karnataka; escape...

WATCH: Mother, son huddle next to platform wall as speeding train passes them in Karnataka; escape...

Election Results 2022: As Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh count votes from assembly polls, memes hit...

Election Results 2022: As Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh count votes from assembly polls, memes hit...

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma wins hearts of cricket fans after legendary batting despite serious thumb...

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma wins hearts of cricket fans after legendary batting despite serious thumb...

WATCH: Yellow and red cards used to direct traffic on Qatar streets; official goes viral for his...

WATCH: Yellow and red cards used to direct traffic on Qatar streets; official goes viral for his...