IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma wins hearts of cricket fans after legendary batting despite serious thumb injury

Standing at second slip, Rohit Sharma suffered an injuruy in his left thumb when he dropped Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over. He was escorted off the field by the team physio.

He was rushed to a Dhaka hospital for scan and the affected area required multiple stitches during the initial treatment. "India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him," the BCCI stated in a media release.

However, that didn't stop the cricketer from pulling off the game for the country. He came back in the match and almost pulled of a last-ball win for India, scoring a quickfire 51 runs from 28 balls. Seeing his dedication towards the game, netizens hailed the player and shared messages on Twitter to praise him.

Take a bow to Hitman 🫶🙏

Captain Rohit Sharma well played🙏

Dressing room be like in 2nd ODI 🫶#RohitSharma𓃵 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/SwXb0i082K — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) December 7, 2022

Fifty by Rohit Sharma in just 27 balls - what a knock by the captain with an injured thumb. pic.twitter.com/elkrNHG2tj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2022

Always proud of you Hitman Rohit Sharma. You're a champion @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/LgMsi5SD06 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 7, 2022