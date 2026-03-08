India vs New Zealand T20 WC Final 2026: Best Foods To Try In Ahmedabad

By: Sunanda Singh | March 08, 2026
Heading to Ahmedabad for the India vs New Zealand T20 WC Final 2026? Don’t miss the city’s mouth-watering local foods! From spicy street snacks like khakhra and fafda to sweet treats like jalebi, Ahmedabad offers a culinary experience that perfectly complements the cricket fever.
The following slides mentions some of the best food that you shouldn't miss in Ahmedabad.
Canva
Dhokla is one of the popular steamed snacks which originated in Gujarat. It is low in calories and high in protein.
Canva
Fafda and jalebi are the heart of every Gujarati. The beloved, iconic food is the best combination that balances savoury and sweet. If you are in Ahmedabad, don't forget to have it.
Canva
Who doesn't love dabeli? Originating in Kutch, Gujarat, it is a spicy-sweet mashed potato mixture stuffed in a pav, garnished with pomegranate, peanuts, and sev.
Khandvi is tasty and melts in the mouth as soon as you eat it. It is made using gram flour and buttermilk. It's another popular street food of Gujarat.
Handvo or haandvo is another Gujarati cuisine which you can add to your food bucket list. A savoury vegetable cake is often made with a bottle gourd filling.
Khakhra is a thin, crispy flatbread made from whole wheat flour. It's low in calories and can be eaten with a side of low-fat yogurt or a chutney.
