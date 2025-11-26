Winter Travel: 7 Must-Visit Astounding Places In Gujarat

By: Sunanda Singh | November 26, 2025
The pleasant weather and clear skies make it ideal to travel to Gujarat in the winter. Explore some of the best places which are mentioned in the next slides:
Somnath Temple is home to Lord Shiva and is situated on the coast of Prabhas Patan in the Saurashtra district. The sacred monument is a must-visit for those who want to seek solace.
Mount Girnar is a sacred site for both Jainism and Hinduism. An ancient mountain offers scenic views of its surroundings.
Rann of Kutch is a white salt desert in Gujarat, also known as one of the largest salt deserts in the world. It is best to visit in the winter season.
Don Hill Station is a hidden gem in the state that is nestled with mountains, valleys,and lush greenery.
Gira Waterfall is a majestic sight you shouldn't miss while exploring the state. It is located in the Dang District.
Rajpipla is a small town in Gujarat situated in the midst of mountains and lush greenery. It is one of the best places to visit during the winter.
Laxmi Vilas Palace is situated in Vadodara and was built in 1890 by the Gaekwad family. The astounding architecture of the building will definitely leave you in awe.
