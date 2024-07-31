India Couture Week 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala Poses In Rimzim Dadu's Collection, While Tarun Tahiliani Makes A Comeback

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 31, 2024
The India Couture Week 2024 continues with high spirits. Day seven of the fashion show witnessed the stunning collection "Otherworldly" by the ace designer Tarun Tahiliani
The collection seamlessly blends couture with comfort, featuring traditional crafts like kashidakar, mukaish, and chikankari. Further, embroidery with Swarovski crystals, aari, and zardozi
The menswear in the haute couture stands out with its tailored silhouettes, featuring intricately embroidered sherwanis, bandhgalas, and kurtas, majorly dominated in a black colour
Courtier Rimzim Dadu's "Stucco" collection is a Baroque-inspired fashion, that explores historical luxury through contemporary designs
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala turned showstopper on the runway in an exquisite ivory ensemble
Her attire featured an off-shoulder top paired with a matching fringe skirt. She completed her look with a choker necklace and stud earrings
The collection presented an array of silhouettes, including corseted tops, lehengas, sarees, and menswear like sherwanis and tuxedos in deep ruby reds, golds, and burnt orange hues
