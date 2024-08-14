Independence Day 2024: Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Share

Every year, August 15 is observed as Independence Day to recall the historical moment when India gained freedom from British rule in 1947

Wishing you a very Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!

Happy 78th Independence Day! Let's celebrate India's unity and diversity

Let us work together to make our country proud. Happy Independence Day

Happy Independence Day to everyone. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!

Let's honour the courage and sacrifices of our heroes. Happy Independence Day!

Remember the freedom fighters who did their best for our freedom. Happy Independence Day to everyone!

